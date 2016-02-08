Early voting underway in Columbus

While the candidates are hot on the campaign trail, presidential primary voting is just weeks away for Alabama and Georgia voters.

However, some are already getting in on the action.



"Matter of fact we had an 18 year old, hey David, who was here at 6:36 so he could be the first voter," said Jeanette James with Muscogee County Elections.



Monday marked the first day of early voting for Muscogee registered voters. The catch? The Citizen's Service Center is the only place in Columbus you can go... for now.

The polling location will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., then from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, February 20.



"26 precincts, and if you wait until March 1 then you have to go to your specific precinct but right now if you're registered anywhere in Muscogee County you can come here and vote," said James.



Meantime, Alabama voting officials tell us they won't be hosting the traditional early voting, but have issued absentee ballots since January and the last day to apply for one will be on Feb. 25. Registration is still underway in the Yellowhammer state, but will wrap up on Friday.

No matter when, where or who you vote for, officials say it's important you do it.

"Please come and vote. People have died in order for us to vote. You can't complain if you don't vote," said James.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.