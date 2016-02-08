What parents need to know about ‘Facebook After Dark’ - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

The Columbus Police Department’s sex crimes unit is sounding the alarm for parents on dangerous social media sites that could cause a world of trouble for teens and adolescents. 

'Facebook After Dark' is among the sites Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick said parents need to be aware of and the consequences associated the browsing on that webpage.  

The site consists of dark places in the sexual world that are very illicit and explicit sexual connotations, according to Dent-Fitzpatrick.

“You will have children enticed to that and adult pedophiles pose as an 11-year-old , 12-year-old boy, what have you,” stated Fitzpatrick.  

The adult lures the child into exchanging nude pictures with the intention of eventually try to make more demands on the teen coupled with threats.

“Then that adult says to the child, 'if you don’t take this picture in a compromising position, I am going to notify your parents.' So now the child is being blackmailed to send more pictures, which is a crime; now we have the task of going into a cyberspace and finding this person and that person could be in Chicago,” explained Dent-Fitzpatrick.  

She also says the problem is becoming  more prevalent in the Columbus, Phenix City and Fort Benning area because of the kid’s access to smartphones.

Other sites like Kik, Snapchat, Instagram and 4 Chan all provide opportunities for inappropriate contact between adults and teens. However, there are ways to prevent your child from engaging in contact with adults online.

“You should use blocks if you don’t want them to go on the internet or text. Go to your cell phone carrier to inquire about setting up the blocks,” added Dent-Fitzpatrick.

