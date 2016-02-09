Girl Scouts announce cookie booth sales beginning Feb. 12

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you ordered them in January, your local Girl Scout has probably dropped of your favorite cookies for your enjoyment.

But if you didn't order them, and are jealous of your coworkers for having cookies, the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia have announced their cookie booth sales.

Cookie lovers can buy the tasty treats synonymous with Girl Scouts at various booths in the community and find out where via the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, available for iPhone and Android devices.

Booth sales will be available from Feb. 12 through March 6 at various locations.

Right in the middle of this sales push is National Girl Scout Cookie weekend, Feb. 26-28, where various restaurants will be showcasing both sweet and savory recipes, with Girl Scout cookies as the star.

Proceeds from these sales will go to the local troops and Girl Scout Council. For more information, you can visit the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia website by clicking here.

You can also show your cookie love on Instagram with the hashtag #gscookiegram for their photo challenge from Feb. 26-March 25.

