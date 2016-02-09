Home concerns with frigid temperatures could cost you

With freezing temperatures in store for the Valley, the Georgia Department of Transportation is warning residents to do their part (Source: WTVM)

With freezing temperatures in store for the Valley, the Georgia Department of Transportation is warning residents to do their part to keep the roads safe for all drivers.

Officials from Georgia Department of Transportation say you should check your automated sprinkler system, and turn it off on days where temperatures could reach freezing or below. The thin mist could create a layer of frost known as Black Ice, where the road looks safe but is a slick danger.

Officials from GDOT say Black Ice can be dangerous to an experienced driver, as well as southern drivers who may be unaccustomed to the conditions. Officials in Georgia add that accidents can add up during wintry weather, causing major delays throughout cities and the state of Georgia.

CostHelper.com estimates that a frozen pipe bursting can cost a family between $5,000 and $70,000 for total clean up efforts. Fortunately, Columbus Water Works has some tips on protecting your pipes and money.

Before freezing temperatures you should locate your shut off valve in case you need to cut water in a hurry. You'll also want to close, seal and insulate crawl space and attic space openings, which house the most vulnerable pipes during cold weather.

Water Works officials also say you should open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow warmer air to circulate to plumbing. Also, consider an outdoor faucet cover and when temps drop below 25 degrees outside let the water drip at a very slow rate from your faucet overnight.

If your pipes do freeze, you should shut off your water valve, leave the faucets on, and call a plumber. Remember fire safety as well, and never try to thaw a pipe with a torch or other open flames.

