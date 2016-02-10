Be There: Columbus workshop helps parents with special needs children

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A workshop is coming to Columbus to help parents with special needs children better understand their child's education.

The district is holding a parent mentoring session to address IEP’s or Individualized Education Plans.

A parent liaison for Muscogee County Schools talked about the benefits of the workshop.



"Children should be part of the IEP process, it's about them so we're wanting children or children with disabilities to start participating so that when they're out on their own they can fully explain their disabilities and their needs,” Vernita Harris said, a MCSD parent mentor.

The parent mentor workshop will be held on Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road.

