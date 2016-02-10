Independent autopsy performed in Outlaws homicide investigation - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Independent autopsy performed in Outlaws homicide investigation

(Marquis Brown) (Marquis Brown)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The attorney of Marquis Brown revealed preliminary results Wednesday from a second autopsy on the 23 year-old who died following a big brawl in the parking lot of Outlaws Saloon on Jan. 31.

Attorney Katonga Wright said the forensic examiner found that Brown suffered blunt forced trauma to the head from an object with a lot of force.

Wright said that finding is not consistent with what Columbus police stated last Friday in a press release to the media.  

In an attempt to squash rumors and speculation surfacing on social media, detectives indicated the first autopsy performed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found the following:

BROWN's head injury was ruled to be the type of wound that you would receive from your head striking a large, immovable FLAT object. This was determined by the type of external wound AS WELL as the internal injuries to the front of MR. BROWN's brain. There was NO physical evidence that BROWN was ever struck by a flashlight or any other metal object.There was NO physical evidence that BROWN was ever kicked or struck in the head.  

"The injuries were not consistent with a fall on a flat surface, that's all we can say at this point in time as far as what may have caused the injuries, like I said, it's more consistent with what the initial witnesses stated," recalled Wright.

Columbus police said Wednesday this is not a closed investigation and they are continuing to interview people.

"There are people we know were there that night, but they are not making themselves available to speak to us," stated Major Gil Slouchick.

Cell phone videos showing the fight are too dark to show anything concrete, according to authorities.

Both Wright and police are asking for anyone with direct information regarding the case to come forward.

