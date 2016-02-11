SLIDESHOW: Valentine's Day gift ideas for the one you love

Don't forget to get your spouse a gift this Valentine's Day! (Source: AP Graphics)

(WTVM) – Would your significant other break up with you for not giving a Valentine’s Day gift?

According to Wallethub.com, a breakdown of numbers show that more than 50 percent of women say they would break up with their significant other if they didn’t get anything for Valentine’s Day.

Also, around $19.7 billion is the total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2016, $146.84 is the average amount that people will spend this year and 14 million proposals are typically made on this day.

More statistics on Valentine's Day include:

250 million roses are produced

24 percent of singles buy themselves a present

45.2 percent of adults do not plan to celebrate Valentine's Day this year

1.15 billion will be spent on greeting cards

