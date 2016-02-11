SLIDESHOW: Valentine's Day gift ideas for the one you love - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: Valentine's Day gift ideas for the one you love

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Don't forget to get your spouse a gift this Valentine's Day!

(WTVM) – Would your significant other break up with you for not giving a Valentine’s Day gift?

According to Wallethub.com, a breakdown of numbers show that more than 50 percent of women say they would break up with their significant other if they didn’t get anything for Valentine’s Day.

Also, around $19.7 billion is the total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2016, $146.84 is the average amount that people will spend this year and 14 million proposals are typically made on this day.

More statistics on Valentine's Day include: 

  • 250 million roses are produced 
  • 24 percent of singles buy themselves a present
  • 45.2 percent of adults do not plan to celebrate Valentine's Day this year 
  • 1.15 billion will be spent on greeting cards

 If you’re out of ideas and want to avoid a Valentine’s Day break up click here for a slideshow of gift ideas.

