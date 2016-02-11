VIDEO: UCLA gymnast Hits the Quan, Dabs and Nae Naes in a breathtaking floor routine

(WTVM) – One talented UCLA student hit all of the popular dance moves in her dance routine against Utah at the Pac-12 Conference.

UCLA senior Sophina DeJesus’ video has gone viral after her outstanding performance on the floor. Not only did she hit the latest dance moves, but her skills were on point as she received a score of 9.925 following her routine.

In an interview with Pac-12 Network, DeJesus said she wanted to end her senior year with a bang and with the help of a dance instructor, her sister and coaches, she was able to pull off this routine.

This isn’t the first time Sophina’s dance moves were in the spotlight. She was also on the kids television show “Hip Hop Harry.” She says being a part of this show makes her the gymnast she is today because now she incorporates acting and dancing with gymnastics.

Check out Sophina’s dance moves for yourself and watched how she slayed this floor routine.

