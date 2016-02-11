CSU, Springer merge to create new theater program

The Springer Opera House and Columbus State University announced Thursday that they will be combining resources and merging their missions to form the Georgia Repertory Theater, a professional teaching theater.



"We began sharing equipment and other resources, including human resources, a whole lot more. We were seeing and working with one another all the time and it just made sense," says Paul Pierce, Artistic Director of the Springer Opera House.



Six facilities will be utilized in the new effort, putting the Georgia Repertory Theater among America's top 10 theater campuses. The focus of the new institution will be artistic excellence, audience building and workforce development.



"With this Georgia Repertory Theater, we have more opportunities to make connections with people outside of the theater and it's just a great opportunity for everyone," says Jenna Luke, a CSU Senior.



Luke says this new program will help students like herself transition easily into the competitive acting industry by receiving real hands-on professional training.



According to GRT leaders, the theater is expected to have 442 shows yearly and an average annual attendance of 160,000.



As government funding is being cut, many arts programs at local school are affected. In efforts to enhance the overall art community in Columbus, GRT has agreed to provide $250,000 a year in professional theater arts services including a free performance each year for every Title One school in the district.



"This is going to make us a first choice institution not only for Georgia but in the Region but even beyond that," says Larry Doole, CSU Chair of the Department of Theater.



Enrollment has already begun with current CSU students. New students interested in applying can do so on the Columbus State University campus.

