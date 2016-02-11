Columbus relationship expert gives tips to avoid a broken heart

The program is an annual event in Columbus.

With Valentine's Day around the corner, a Columbus program is all about building stronger and healthier relationships when it comes to dating your potential life-long partner.

The Right from the Start part of Pastoral Institute hosted their annual "How to Avoid Falling for a Jerk or Jerkette" at the North Columbus library.

Attendees learned how to build a relationship safely and how to have a clear understanding about what another person is really like.

"Cause I've had a couple of bad marriages and relationships and I deserve better treatment for myself," said participant Judy Lamb.

Looking for ways improve her love life and avoid the same mistakes from the past, Lamb went seeking help from the experts.

"You need to go through these phases and take your time before you go through any type of commitment," said Lamb.

The five phases are Know, Trust, Rely, Commit and Touch.

How to avoid falling in love with a Jerk or Jerkette presented those red flags such as poor emotional control and inadequate relationships skills. The organization is making sure people know how to date healthy and guard their hearts in the process.

"One out of 10 dating relationships has some type of emotional abuse or some type of abuse. Some statistics say as high as four," said Monica Cobis, relationship educator.

Cobis with the Pastoral Institute used several models to educate these women on judging a partner's true personality.

"Before we didn't need this, because we had families with healthy relationships that we saw in our community. What we are finding is that a lot of people don't even know what it looks like," said Cobis.

Cobis says domestic violence and financial abuse are some forms of danger in relationships. Understanding and preventing those can build healthier relationships which in turn Cobis says can also build healthy communities.

The class was an free introductory class that usually has eight more courses. Another class will be on March 5.

