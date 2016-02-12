PHOTOS: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office seeking burglary suspects wanted in multiple counties

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff's Office posted surveillance photos of a January burglary they are investigating, and is asking for the public's help for information on the crime.

The post, made on Friday, says that they are investigating a burglary and property theft of a business located in the 8000 block of U.S. Hwy. 29 N in Opelika.

The crime happened on Jan. 30 around 1:25 a.m. CST, and the suspects used forced entry.

Surveillance video inside and outside of the business shows two unidentified men forcing their way into the business. Outside of the business, the video shows the suspects arriving and leaving in a newer-model, light-colored Mitsubishi.

The investigation had revealed these same suspects and vehicle has been involved in other burglaries that have been reported in: Chambers County, AL, Troup County, Muscogee County, Georgia and Harris County.

If you have any information about this vehicle or suspects please contact the Lee County Sheriff Office at (334)-749-5651 or Lee County Crimestoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

Mobile users: To view the slideshow, click here.

