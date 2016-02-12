PHOTOS: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office seeking burglary suspects wante - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

PHOTOS: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office seeking burglary suspects wanted in multiple counties

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Surveillance image/Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Source: Surveillance image/Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
(Source: Surveillance image/Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) (Source: Surveillance image/Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Model picture of a similar vehicle used in burglaries. (Source: Surveillance image/Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page) Model picture of a similar vehicle used in burglaries. (Source: Surveillance image/Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff's Office posted surveillance photos of a January burglary they are investigating, and is asking for the public's help for information on the crime.

The post, made on Friday, says that they are investigating a burglary and property theft of a business located in the 8000 block of U.S. Hwy. 29 N in Opelika.

The crime happened on Jan. 30 around 1:25 a.m. CST, and the suspects used forced entry.

Surveillance video inside and outside of the business shows two unidentified men forcing their way into the business. Outside of the business, the video shows the suspects arriving and leaving in a newer-model, light-colored Mitsubishi.

The investigation had revealed these same suspects and vehicle has been involved in other burglaries that have been reported in: Chambers County, AL, Troup County, Muscogee County, Georgia and Harris County.

If you have any information about this vehicle or suspects please contact the Lee County Sheriff Office at (334)-749-5651 or Lee County Crimestoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

Mobile users: To view the slideshow, click here.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • East Alabama News

    East Alabama News

    Follow all of the news from East Alabama. 

    More >>

    Follow all of the news from East Alabama. 

    More >>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here from our social media pages and News Leader 9 shows! 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly