Columbus City Councilwoman Evelyn Pugh announces re-election campaign

With 28 years serving as Columbus city councilwoman, Evelyn Turner Pugh says she has a lot more work to do in her district before she's done.

She's running for re-election despite health challenges.

Evelyn Turner Pugh was first elected to office in 1988, and Saturday she was asking for support and votes for another four years.

To a room full of people at the Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center, Pugh formally announced her candidacy for re-election for District 4 in Columbus.

Pugh wants to continue on the development of the technology park off Macon Road, bring more jobs to the area and improve problematic traffic concerns on parts of Buena Vista Road.

Pugh found out she had Parkinson's disease about 12 years ago, but the disease hasn't stopped her ability to help people in the community.

"It is an honor and a privilege to serve you. I look forward to continue to representing District 4 and I can do what needs to be done. I don't deny I have disability. I have Parkinson's but Parkinson's don't have me," said Pugh.

Supporters at the announcement include Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and District 7 councilwoman Mimi Woodson.

Community and political activist Marquese Averette announced his campaign January 21 to also run for District 4.

Election day is May 24, 2016.

