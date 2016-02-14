Columbus man starts nonprofit to help his community

Norman Quarles once did his part to bring down his community in Columbus.

He's overcome drugs and alcohol and other criminal activity. Now he's helping other with his nonprofit organizations, Impacting Generations.

"My way of saying I went that route but with my relationship with Jesus Christ to come out of that situation and I just want to reach back to help young people and show them you can be successful doing things the right way," said Quarles.

Impacting Generations is preparing to host their first community gathering aimed at troubled teens, young adults, and single mothers.

"With a lot of the recent murders and a lot of the carjackings and crimes in our area what we need is a deterrent. You have to put something in people's hand and give them an alternative to crime," said Quarles.

OverFlo Beauty and Barbershop on Macon Road is joining with Quarles to provide mentorship and other services.

"We are going to take the kids, the youth and feed them and talk to them about what's going on in their life. What direction they want to go and continue to go just to be successful in life," said Gerald Riley of OverFlo Barber and Beauty shop

Gerald Riley at OverFlo say they plan to also teach those at the community gathering about helping others in the community

"You want to go to school to get your education but the end goal is entrepreneurship. Work for yourself, give back and empower people in the community," said Riley.

"Quarles will give a word of encouragement. Prayer for the teens and young adults and single mothers. There will also be a free meal provided.

The first Community Gathering for Impacting Generations is Feb. 20 at the Impact Center on Blanchard Boulevard in Columbus. A Columbus police detective and business professionals will also be at the event.

Quarles is a member of Faith Worship Center International.

