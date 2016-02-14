UPDATE: CPD says fight led to shooting, death of man Saturday; 1 arrested

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a murder after a man died on Sunday morning following a shooting, and say a fight led to the shooting and death of one of the people involved.

Police said that Marcus Barron, 33, was shot in the chest at his home located at 3909 Baker Plaza Drive, apartment B 20, around 6:16 p.m. on Saturday.

Barron was transported to Midtown Medical Center in critical condition, but died around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Reginald Glenn, 42, was arrested on the scene and charged with aggravated assault until Sunday when the charge was upgraded to murder. Police went to the scene because Barron and Glenn were in an altercation.

At the scene, officers discovered Barron had a gunshot wound to the chest. Barron was transported to the Midtown Medical Center ER and was rushed into surgery. Glenn fled the area, but was apprehended on Baker Plaza Drive, near Fort Benning Road.

After interviewing several witnesses and Glenn, he was initially charged with aggravated assault and marijuana possession, a misdemeanor.

Although Barron made it through surgery, he later died of his injuries, and the aggravated assault charge was upgraded to murder.

In addition to the two charges, Glenn will also be charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Glenn is scheduled to appear in recorder’s court on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 9 a.m.

