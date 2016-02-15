Officials: Documented crimes dropping in Columbus

In a new report released by the Columbus Consolidated Government and the Columbus Police Department on Monday, crime statistics have decreased to their lowest numbers in a decade.

From homicides to burglaries, overall reported and documented crimes in Columbus are down according to the latest stats from police and city leaders.

From 2014 to 2015, the Fountain City has seen a drop in about 2,000 crimes. The types of crime factored in include homicides, rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries, larcenies, and car thefts and the latest numbers are not including the first two months of 2016.

While 2015 reels in with a total of 12,392 crimes, that number is coming down from the 14,413 from 2014.

Two categories have seen an increases - rapes, jumping from 47 to 68, and a slight spike in robberies from 511 to 545. Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson explains why that rape category has seen the most noticeable spike.

"That's a result of the fact that we're really making headway in the education of reporting sexual assaults, it used to be sexual assault occurred, people didn't report them, so now I think we are making great headway," said Tomlinson.

When looking at these numbers you have to remember these are the crimes police process, and can not fully show whether occurrences are on the rise or decline, only what gets reported and documented with officials.

"The vast majority of violent crimes is relationship crime so either domestic violence type crime, or people who know one another, perhaps they've been drinking, perhaps they've been doing drugs and they happen to have weapons at their disposal," said Tomlinson.

Mayor Tomlinson also adds that Columbus has been on a crime decrease since levels peaked in 2009, which marked the highest year of documented crime in 15 years.

