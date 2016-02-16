PHOTOS: Wind-related severe weather damage on Fort Benning

Some of the wind-related storm damage on Fort Benning from Monday night. (Source: Private News Network/Facebook)

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - As severe weather came through the Chattahoochee Valley Monday evening, wind-related damage happened on post at Fort Benning.

Pictures taken and posted to the Facebook page Private News Network on Tuesday, shows wind-related storm damage near the 203rd Motor Pool Maintenance building, near Kelley Hill. The building is used by the 203rd BSB, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry division.

Insulation from underneath a roof was scattered across roadways near the building, as well as other wind-related storm damage to a mechanical door on a maintenance bay.

"Someone is going to have fun in the motor pool today," the post reads.

Clean-up crews are removing the debris, which is stuck in trees, on nearby fences as well as the roads.

Winds in the Chattahoochee Valley gusted up 45mph on Monday.

The National Weather Service-Birmingham is sending survey teams to various parts of southern and central Alabama to assess storm damages from Monday night.

Survey team will be heading to #Montgomery Co (Cecil), Pike Co (Tarentum), Barbour Co (Eufaula) & Russell Co (Crawford) today. #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) February 16, 2016 Do you have images or video of storm-related damage in your area? Email them to pix@wtvm.com and tell us when and where it happened on Monday.

