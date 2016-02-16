Columbus man pleads not guilty in Baker Plaza Dr. deadly shooting

Marcus Barron died following gunshot wound to the chest (Source: Family member)

Marcus Barron died following gunshot wound to the chest (Source: Family member)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man accused of murdering his childhood friend plead not guilty and waived his preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning.

Reginald Glenn, 42, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, murder, aggravated assault and possession of marijuana.

Police say Marcus Barron, 33, and Glenn were fighting at Sherwood Arms apartments on Baker Plaza Drive when Barron got shot in chest.

Barron later died at Midtown Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.