Columbus man pleads not guilty in Baker Plaza Dr. deadly shooting

Reginald Glenn (Source Muscogee County Jail) Reginald Glenn (Source Muscogee County Jail)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man accused of murdering his childhood friend plead not guilty and waived his preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning.

Reginald Glenn, 42, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, murder, aggravated assault and possession of marijuana.

Police say Marcus Barron, 33, and Glenn were fighting at Sherwood Arms apartments on Baker Plaza Drive when Barron got shot in chest.   

Barron later died at Midtown Medical Center around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. 

