AL grand jury indicts murder, rape suspect Stacey Gray

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A grand jury in Chambers County have indicted the man charged with the brutal rape and murder of a Columbus woman in July 2015.

On Feb. 12, a grand jury indicted Stacey Gray on one count of capital murder and one count of capital rape. He was set on a $2 million bond, according to the Chambers County Clerk's Office.

Gray, 45, has been charged in the death of 25-year-old Renee Eldridge.

Eldridge, 25-year-old Columbus woman, was discovered missing from her home on 46th Street in Columbus on July 4. Her body was found in the Osanippa Creek under the Hopewell Road Bridge on July 7.

The arraignment is set for March 7 at 9 a.m. CST.

You can read the grand jury documents here.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

