How does Columbus' crime rate compare to similar sized cities?

The Columbus Mayor's Office and the Columbus Police Department released the 2015 crime statistics earlier this week, showing the city's crime was down 14 percent from the previous year.

This makes it the lowest in nearly 10 years, a trend that law enforcement agencies are seeing all across the country.



"It's not just Columbus, GA; there are a lot of cities across the nation that are experiencing that," says Lem Miller, Assistant Chief of Police.



In fact, the overall crime rate across the United States is down 2.5 percent according to the Brennan Center for Justice.



So why are some Columbus citizens saying that it seems as though crime rates are up?

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says they're finding neighborhoods that used to be considered rural and had low crime rates are seeing a spike in crime due to the recent developments in their area.



"We are seeing where there are neighborhoods that were isolated and now the city has grown around them and in those areas they are having I think a shock to there system because they are having crime in areas where they never had crime," says Tomlinson.



If you compare Columbus to other cities with a similar size population of about 200,000 you will find that Columbus either has about the same crime rate or a significantly lower crime rate.



Columbus, GA

Violent Crimes - 62.3

Property Crimes - 78.5



Fayetteville, NC

Violent Crimes - 61.8

Property Crimes - 70.6



Shreveport, LA

Violent Crimes - 70.4

Property Crimes - 61.2



Little Rock, AR

Violent Crimes - 92.6

Property Crimes - 81.8



Montgomery, AL

Violent Crimes - 55.3

Property Crimes - 66.9



Here's another comparison to put things in perspective: during Chicago's Independence Day weekend in 2014, 82 people were shot and 14 killed in one weekend. The population there is 2.7 million so it's a much larger city, but in one weekend they had more than half of the number of murders than Columbus had for the entire year.



Although the overall crime rate in Columbus is down, there were two areas of reported crime where police saw an increase. Rape was up 31 percent in 2015 from the year before and robbery was up 6 percent from the year before.



In 2015, Columbus saw a decrease in Homicide was down 23 percent, Aggravated Assault was down 2 percent, Burglary was down 31 percent, Larceny was down 9 percent and Motor Vehicle Theft was down 10 percent compared to 2014.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.





































