Days winding down for Russell County District Attorney candidates

The race is on for the Russell County District Attorney's office, divided by those seeking a fresh face, and those loyal to the long standing Russell County District Attorney.

For the last 32 years, Kenny Davis has served as the area's district attorney, setting records both locally and across the state.

"I'm the longest serving district attorney in the history of the state of Alabama, I've tried more cases than any district attorney in the history of the state of Alabama," said Davis.



Now for the first time in decades, an opponent is challenging his seat. Attorney Jamie Graham hopes to unseat Davis in the March 1st election.

"I am ready to move the Russell County District Attorney's office into a more proactive and positive office for the community," said Graham in a campaign advertisement.



This new challenge from Graham has sparked a busy campaign for both candidates, with billboards and social media engagement reeling in supporters. Graham's page can be found here, and Davis' can be found here.

Graham's campaign material like a Facebook video indicates that he hopes to bring changes to the office.



"So often a prosecutor is associated with sending people to prison, sometimes people just need help," said Graham.



Davis on the other hand is encouraging voters to look at his history in office, "I have been fair, that I am a good prosecutor, that I am a good trial lawyer, and that I seek justice," including the prosecution of major capital murder cases, as well as community involvement.

Voting for the seat will take place on March 1st along with the presidential primaries.

