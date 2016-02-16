Family mourns death of man killed on Baker Plaza in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Family mourns death of man killed on Baker Plaza in Columbus

Marcus Barron (Source: family members) Marcus Barron (Source: family members)

    Tuesday, February 16 2016 12:15 PM EST2016-02-16 17:15:15 GMT
    Wednesday, February 17 2016 12:15 AM EST2016-02-17 05:15:08 GMT
    Reginald Glenn (Source Muscogee County Jail)Reginald Glenn (Source Muscogee County Jail)

    A Columbus man accused of murdering his childhood friend plead not guilty at a preliminary court hearing Tuesday morning. Reginald Glenn, 42, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, murder, aggravated assault and possession of marijuana. 

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The family of Marcus Barron showed up in big numbers Tuesday in Recorder's Court hoping to hear testimony in the case of Reginald Glenn. 

Glenn pleaded not guilty to murdering his childhood friend, but waived the preliminary hearing. 

The judge ordered Glenn held without bond on the murder charge and more than $100,000 for aggravated assault, possession of a firearms during the
commission of a crime and by a convicted felon as well as marijuana charges. 

Following court, Barron's aunt and girlfriend spoke to News Leader 9. 

Jaleecia Dowsey got choked up as she talked about her boyfriend of seven years.

"He called me and said bring my son to see me right now and I said I can't come right now," added Dowsey. 

Dowsey says she was handling business at the time but had no idea death was knocking at Barron's door. 

"But I wish I could have taken him because I didn't think that day would have been the last day we saw him," recalled Dowsey. 

Twenty minutes later, 33-year-old Barron was shot in the chest at his Sherwood Arms Apartment on Baker Plaza Drive.  

Camellia Dyous, Barron's aunt, said her nephew was a really nice person who would give the shirt off his back.

"I can't believe it because they hung together every weekend," explained Dyous. 

The family and police say the longtime friends were arguing over $500 that Barron thought Glenn had stolen from him.

"They used to be together every day," Dyous said. "He would come over his house, spend the night, eat and sleep and do everything together and I don't know why they took his life like that."

Barron leaves behind two children, ages 10 and 2 and was a dedicated father who will be dearly missed, according to the family.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved. 




 
 
