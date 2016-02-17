PHOTO: AL man is southern gentleman with Chick-fil-A bouquet to girlfriend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WTVM) - If you cooked your significant other dinner for Valentine's Day, you still weren't as romantic and creative as the guy who made a Chick-fil-A bouquet for his girlfriend.

Birmingham native Kamren Kennedy, 20, spoke directly to his 18-year-old girlfriend Tiera Leftwich's taste buds and made her a bouquet of Chick-fil-A waffle fries and nuggets for Valentine's Day.

The adorable couple shared the pictures on social media, and the cute gesture is being appreciated by lovers of fries and chicken everywhere.

The location, the Chick-fil-A in Gardendale, AL, showcased the peanut oil-fried gesture of love in a post on Feb. 14. Kennedy said he gave her the gift on Saturday - since Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays.

"How creative is this guy? One of our customers made this nugget and fries bouquet for his girlfriend for Valentine's Day!" the post said.

But creativity is nothing new for this couple - Kennedy is a filmmaker and Leftwich is a country music singer and songwriter.

"I’m a filmmaker so I try to think of 'unique' ways to tell stories and make people happy. I was talking with my mom about Valentine's [Day] and she helped me come up with the idea of making a 'Chick-fil-A bouquet.'"

Kennedy says Leftwich eats at Chick-fil-A about four times a week.

"I wanted to give her something that had a little bit of comedy towards it and also something that would be personal," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the idea was brought on by not wanting to do the traditional gifts of flowers and candy - he wanted to show he knew her. He enlisted some other special women in his life to help him plan out the gift.

"The day before Valentine's Day, my mom, granny, sister and I practiced how we were going to execute the project," Kennedy said in an email. "She bought the nuggets and fries so we could see how it would look and making that took maybe two and a half hours because, we didn’t know what we were doing."

Kennedy said the bouquet took 30 nuggets and two large orders of fries to make, inspiring Pinterest posts everywhere.

To accompany the Chick-fil-A bouquet, Kennedy also made chocolate-covered strawberries for his valentine. You might be wondering what Kennedy got for his Valentine's Day gift - a bouquet of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Got some chocolate covered strawberries & a bouquet out of @ChickfilA nuggets & fries from @KamisGifted ???? pic.twitter.com/CEN1vCG9Fw — Tiera (@TieraMusic) February 14, 2016

"This Valentine's Day was definitely one for the books," Leftwich wrote on Instagram. "My boyfriend made me a bouquet made out of Chick-fil-A nuggets and fries (My FAVORITE) and I made him a bouquet made out of his favorite candy, Reese's."

The true way to a person's heart is really through their stomach.

