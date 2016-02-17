UPDATE: DA seeks death penalty in home invasion death of elderly Cusseta man

Kay Rudd, the widow of the man shot and killed in a Cusseta home invasion in January testified during a hearing on Wednesday. (Source: Elizabeth White/WTVM)

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The three men accused of killing a Cusseta, AL man in his home last month made a court appearance on Wednesday.

A district attorney will seek the death penalty as their cases were bound over to a grand jury in Lee County.

Khaleef Marshall, Devonte Mike, both of Opelika, and Robert Wiggins, of Columbus, all 20 years old, are each charged with capital murder in the death of Curtis Rudd.

Rudd was shot in his home on Lee Road 177 on Jan. 19.

"I heard two shots and heard Benny tell me, 'Kay - they got me,'" recalled Rudd's wife, Kay.

Wiggins was shot by Rudd during the home invasion, and was later at the hospital before being taken to jail and charged.

Horrific and heartbreaking testimony from Kay Rudd as she takes the stand to testify in the prelim hearing of the three men accused of murdering her husband, Curtis "Benny" Rudd.

Mrs. Rudd testified after her husband was shot she hugged him and told him to fight and hang on. She called 911, family and friends for help. She also testified she got a pillow and a blanket for him so her husband wouldn't get cold.

The three suspects remain behind bars on no bond. Investigators say the three kicked in Rudd's door in an attempted home invasion and opened fire.

Check back for more updates.

RELATED

Injured Lee Co. home invasion suspect in jail following hospital release

Cusseta residents discuss crime concerns

UPDATE: Cusseta home invasion victim laid to rest Friday

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved.