Columbus mother charged with cruelty to children; boyfriend wanted

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is issuing a BOLO report on a man they say fled the scene of a child cruelty arrest made on Feb. 12.

Police say Hakeem Webster, 28, fled an apartment at Eagle Trace Apartments, located at 2001 Torch Hill Road has his girlfriend, Crystal Clark, was arrested and charged with three counts of felony cruelty to children.

According to CPD incident reports, three children, ages 2, 3 and 4 years old, were left unattended. The mother was found asleep in the home. Clark said in court that she takes medication that makes her drowsy.

During a court appearance on Wednesday, police testified that Clark told police that she used crystal meth and cocaine the night before the children were found.

Law enforcement who arrived on scene of the incident described what they found.

“It was atrocious, there was feces, clothes, we basically couldn’t see the floor,” said Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick of the Columbus Police Department.

“I couldn’t imagine a two, three, and 4-year-old living in there,” said Sgt. William Talley, who also responded to the home.

Clark was given a total of $15,000 bond and the case was moved to superior court.

Webster has outstanding warrants for three counts of cruelty to children. During Clark's recorder's court appearance, Webster was identified as the father of one of the three children.

Webster's last-known address is 2001 Torch Hill Road Apt. 53 H, the address listed on police reports as where the children were found. Any information concerning the subject contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit (706)-653-3449 or 911.

