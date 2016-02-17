Be There: Disney on Ice Scavenger Hunt - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Be There: Disney on Ice Scavenger Hunt

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Disney On Ice skaters hosted an energy packed scavenger hunt at the Columbus Public Library.

One hundred children attended the event Wednesday afternoon from the Chattahoochee Valley area, including 25 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Columbus.

The participants also enjoyed a surprise visit by Minnie and Mickey, gift bags, and free food.

Our Roslyn Giles also made a guest appearance to start off the fun-filled activities.

Disney On Ice Treasure Trove runs from Thursday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, Feb. 21 at the Columbus Civic Center. Opening Night costs $12.

