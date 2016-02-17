12,000 signatures delivered to Gov. Deal's desk to change cannabis law in Georgia

The battle over medical cannabis is picking up steam in Georgia. Supporters gathered at the Georgia state capitol on Wednesday, rallying to expand Georgia's medical marijuana law.

A petition was hand delivered to Governor Nathan Deal's Office on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Supporters, families and advocates of House Bill 722 delivered the petition of more than 12,000 signatures asking for change to expand the medical cannabis law in Georgia, but they were not able to meet with Governor Deal in person. Advocates include those with autism, PTSD and families affected.

The bill was introduced by State Representative Allen Peake. He joined hundreds of families for a rally for the bill in the south wing of the State Capitol

"These are the citizens that are worth fighting for. These are the citizens that HB 722 is designed to provide a safe legal lab tested medical cannabis product so they can have a better quality of life," said Peake.

The bill would allow for in state cultivation and expand the number of medical conditions that can use the cannabis oil. Right now, the medical cannabis oil is legal for use in the state of Georgia for people who suffer from eight conditions such as Cancer, sickle cell, Crohn's disease, Lou Gehrig disease, Parkinson's disease, Mitochondrial disease, multiple sclerosis and seizure disorders.

"Unfortunately, I was forced to choose to break the law to get my daughter the help she needed. I hoped that medical cannabis could work and thank God it did. It worked for her and it worked for others in the state of Georgia and it can work for thousands others," said Jennifer Conforti.

Conforti is the mother of a 5-year-old daughter that has severe Autism. She and other parents are pushing for the disorder along with other conditions such as PTSD, Tourette's Syndrome, Glaucoma, Epidermolysis Bullosa, Terminal Illness, Intractable Pain, AIDS, and Alzheimer's to be added to the list.

If the bill is signed by Governor Nathan Deal, it would include nine new medical conditions, bringing the total to 17.

