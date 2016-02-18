Columbus residents plead not guilty in massive drug bust

Two suspects appeared in court on Friday and plead not guilty after police seized large amounts of drugs from their residence.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, 38-year-old Raymond Stanley Williams and 33-year-old Cristina Vesga were arrested after police performed a search warrant.

Police seized 2.2 pounds of marijuana, 25 vials of morphine, 33 vials of Hydro Morphone, 11 vials of Lorazepam, and a number of other controlled substances. They also seized a Glock handgun and approximately $10,000 in U.S. currency.

Officials say they started their investigation back in December but didn't obtain a search warrant until Wednesday.

"At this point it’s just a plea of not guilty of course here in America charges have to be proven without a reasonable doubt and they have a right to plead not guilty and they elected to use that right," said Williams’ attorney William Kendrick.

"Both of our clients exercised their right to remain silent and let their attorneys do their work for them," says Jennifer Curry, attorney for Vesga.

Vesga was a nurse at Midtown Medical Center, and police say they think she may have been getting the prescription drugs from work. Additionally, we're told they have a 6-year-old son together.

Vesga and Williams both face the following charges:

Trafficking Morphine

Possession Of Morphine With Intent to Distribute

Possession Of Morphine Sulfate With Intent To Distribute

Possession Of Larazedam Withy Intent to Distribute

Possession Of Hydromophone with Intent To Distribute

Possession Of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession Of A Dangerous Drugs (Metronidazole)

Possession of a Dangerous Drug ( Ondansetron)

Possession Of a Dangerous drug (Cyclobenzaprine)

Possession Of a Danderous Drug (Levofloxacin)

Possession Of a Dangerous Drug (Promethazine)

VGCSA Sch II Hydrocodone

VGCSA Sch IV Alprazolam

VGCSA Sch IV (Diazapam)

Possession Of a Firearm During The Commission Of a Felony

Possession Of Drug Related Objects

Possession Of Prescription Pills Not in the Original Container

Possession Of Meth

The case has been bound over to superior court. They were given bond on some of the charges but not all of them, so they both will remain in jail until their case is heard by a superior court judge.

