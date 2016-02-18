Good Samaritan finds missing Columbus man with schizophrenia

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A missing Columbus man with special needs has been found, thanks to a WTVM viewer who spotted him cold and alone on the side of the road.

It was a regular Thursday morning commute for Scott Hinson until something he saw on WTVM before he left the house made him take action.

“It's just a good thing that I stumbled up on him when I did,” Hinson said.

Hinson saw a man sitting on the corner of Veterans Parkway and 4th Street.

“He was sitting there shivering and cold and I knew right then that was him and when he told me his name I said 'somebody's looking for you,'” he said.

It was Miguel Santiago who had gone missing Tuesday, concerning his loved ones.

Police say Santiago has paranoid schizophrenia and had been off his medication.



Hinson initially drove by, but something in his gut made him loop around the Civic Center and go back.

“I said sir, 'your family is looking for you' and that's when he admitted that he was lost,” Hinson said.

Hinson then flagged down a nearby officer.

"A cruiser came up and he put Santiago in the backseat and turned the heater on for him," Hinson said.



It took 15 minutes out of Hinson's morning, but the effects of his simple action could last much longer, officials say.

“People with disabilities like that, you have to kind of watch out for them. If you can see where you can step up, step up,” Hinson explained.



Officials say Santiago is in good condition, and they're glad he was found so soon.

