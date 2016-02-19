WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Supreme Court Justice Scalia held Saturd - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Supreme Court Justice Scalia held Saturday

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Reports citing Texas officials say Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died of a heart attack. (Source: CNN) Reports citing Texas officials say Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died of a heart attack. (Source: CNN)

(WTVM) - The funeral for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia will be held on Saturday. 

Scalia died in his sleep at a Texas ranch on Feb. 13. He lied in repose in the halls of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on Friday, where his fellow justices and President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, and thousands of mourners paid their final respects. 

