WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Supreme Court Justice Scalia held Saturday

(WTVM) - The funeral for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia will be held on Saturday.

Scalia died in his sleep at a Texas ranch on Feb. 13. He lied in repose in the halls of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on Friday, where his fellow justices and President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, and thousands of mourners paid their final respects.

