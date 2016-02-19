Best job ever? NYC adoption agency looking for baby snugglers

You want to cuddle a baby? You can, and for a good cause. (Source: Pete/Flickr)

(WTVM) - Are you considering adoption or just want to hold an adorable baby that might need some love?

One Manhattan-based adoption agency is looking for volunteers to take part in their interim care program for infants.

The program offers more than just the opportunity to hold precious babies - it gives families the opportunity to bond in an "individualized support and counseling" atmosphere, according to the adoption agency Spence-Chapin.

Interim care lasts two to six weeks and the agency says it "plays an essential role" in their work in placing children in the best homes possible.

"No job is more important than caring for and providing a safe, stable, and nurturing environment for a child as his or her biological parents make a plan for the child’s future," the Spence-Chapin website says.

And caring for the babies is no small task - the application process insures that the caregivers are giving the infants the best care and home environment with strict guidelines.

Katherine Foley, associate director of outreach at Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children said that this program is only open to people in New York and New Jersey, but welcomes a wealth of benefits for the babies and adults.

"We believe our program is successful because it offers biological parents who are unsure about parenting the time and space they need to make a plan for their baby," Foley said. "The ability to meet with an expert counselor to explore all available options and have the comfort of interim care for their baby allows a woman and her partner to make an informed decision."

Foley also said that the program is welcome to anyone who can provide the best care for the babies, and all types of households can apply: married or unmarried couples, singles, LGBTQ, and parenting or empty-nest households.

"One similarity among interim care families is the desire to provide a safe and loving environment for a child before they find their permanent home," Foley said. "It can be a challenge to identify volunteers for this program as he or she needs to be non-judgmental, compassionate, and nurturing to temporarily care for a newborn as well as have the time and flexibility to be part of our program."

Interim Care Providers are required to:

Provide a safe family atmosphere of acceptance, kindness, and understanding

Give each infant the attention and care that they need, to promote normal development and attachment

Document milestones by taking pictures and writing down observations

Attend trainings quarterly

Participate, if requested by Spence-Chapin, in any scheduled visitation with birth parents or adoptive parents

Attend all well-baby visits and medical appointments

"We wish interim care programs were more common!" Foley said. "We believe our unique program offers biological parents the time and space they may need after giving birth to make a plan for their baby."

According to the U.S. Census, one in 25 families with children in the U.S. have an adopted child.

The adoption group is looking for nearly a dozen volunteers for their Manhattan office, and you can find the details and application here.

Contact your local adoption agencies and see if they are looking for interim care volunteers.

