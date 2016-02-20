Red Cross installs free lifesaving smoke alarms in homes

Three out of five deadly house fires happened because there were no smoke alarms inside the home. That's according to the National Fire Prevention Association.

Having a working smoke alarm can mean life or death.

The West Central Chapter of the Red Cross joined with several others installed new alarms for homes who didn't have one or those that needed to be replaced.

"An alarm in every area and one in the common. In a three bedroom it could have four of our tenure smoke alarms with lithium battery," said Alex Balkcum, Disaster Program Manager.

Volunteers went door to door in the Valley area asking residents if they needed one of the free lifesaving devices.

"In somewhere in the neighborhood of 400. On our last install last month we did three 336. 42 of those were in Russell County," said Balkcum.

Volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Phenix City focused their efforts in south Columbus as part of a mission project. The Red Cross says this area is a hot spot for home fires.

"We love doing service for people and we love to help people out. That's what we do everyday. We kind of knock on doors. It's a good way to get some practice in," said Elder Gable Munn.

While putting in the alarms, volunteers also searched for fire hazards and gave out information about home fires and tornado evacuation plans. The home fire campaign was also in partnership with Fort Benning. The smoke alarms installed will last 10 years.

