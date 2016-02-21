Black history program provides scholarships for seniors at LaGrange High School

Several seniors at LaGrange High School will get some help with college expenses thanks to an annual black history program.

News Leader 9 Irisha Jones was able to visit the students during rehearsal on Saturday for the upcoming event.

The annual program not only enlightens the community about black history, but it also serves as a fund raiser for students in the play to help send them to college.

Students from all grade levels at LaGrange High have been practicing for months for the 18th annual black history program.

The theme this year is 'Selma 1965. The Bridge to Freedom', highlighting the march to Selma and the voting rights act.

Kenneth Redding is one of the assistant principals at the school. He writes a new script and some original songs for the program every year.

"See someone in your family to perform and encourage the students. I think it's important to them and it gives them an outlet," said Redding.

The scholarships are very competitive. The seniors must have a 3.0 with two years of experience and be involved in the community in a positive way. The name of the scholarship is the Modemo jama scholarship, which is a Swahili for helping families or family helping.

One of those students looking to win a scholarship is senior Breanna Roland. She is portraying Amelia Boynton, a former Southern Christian Leadership Conference Leader. Roland has been involved in the program for three years.

"We let everyone know what their history books don't tell and also inform our own kind about what we don't know about our ancestors and people who tried to get us to this point where we are right now," said Roland.

Since 1998 more than $47,000 has been raised for student scholarships. They are hoping to hit the $50,000 mark this year. Usually about $800-1,500 scholarships are awarded to at least four senior students in the program.

You can catch the singing, dancing and acting on Friday, Feb. 26, Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $8 in advance at the high school and $10 at the door. On Sunday there will be a special discount at the door of $8.

