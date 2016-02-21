Man arrested in carjacking at Columbus Circle K Gas Station

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A carjacking suspect is behind bars after a man reported experiencing a life threatening situation to police Saturday evening.

An 18-year-old man told police he was at the Circle K gas station located at 3010 Buena Vista Road when a gunman demanded the keys to his 2015 red, 4-door Dodge Avenger.

Police arrested 23-year-old Peragamos Davidson in connection with the crime. Davidson is facing three felony charges including carjacking, aggravated assault and armed robbery. It is unclear how police caught up with Davidson or if the vehicle has been recovered.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

