Longtime prosecutor announces run for judge's seat

Prayers, votes, and checks are what one long-time Columbus prosecutor is now asking the community for as he gears up to run for a superior court judge seat.

"You cannot beat experience," said Muscogee County Chief Assistant District Attorney Alonza Whitaker.



After 19 years serving as a prosecutor with the Muscogee County District Attorney's office, Whitaker now wants to sit behind the bench.



Whitaker announced Monday, Feb. 22 that he will be striving to fill the seat currently being held by Judge Ron Mullins- who Governor Nathan Deal swore into office in January 2014.



The seat will officially be up for grabs this May, with the next term starting in January 2017.

"I love trials, I love the courtroom, and I love seeking justice," said Whitaker.



Ron Mullins, the current judge holding the seat, is a Harris County native and has served as a Columbus attorney for decades. He also serves as a civilian sponsor for international officers stationed at Fort Benning. Mullins says he's excited for the election and will be launching his campaign soon.

Whitaker says that his decision to run for office has nothing to do with his opinion of Mullins as a judge.



"The DA's office is very satisfied with how we've been treated by Judge Mullins," said Whitaker.



Whitaker has served extensively as a prosecutor and says his previous experience as a defense attorney and an environmental court judge will bring great insight to the job. He has also served as a judge for Recorders Court.



"It's not about siding with one side or another, because if you look at lady justice, she has a blindfold on," said Whitaker.

Because Whitaker is not employed by the city, rather the state of Georgia, he can continue to serve as the Chief Assistant District Attorney during the election.

