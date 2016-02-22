Search underway for deadly drive by shooting suspect

A Columbus man wanted in a November 2015 murder is still on the run after being sighted in town last weekend.

Demartre Harris, 23, reportedly met up with his girlfriend and their 6-month-old baby last Tuesday when a friend d ropped them off to meet Harris at a gas station.

The mother and baby showed up Saturday following a police issued BOLO initiated by the baby's grandmother.



The Columbus Police Department's Robbery and Homicide Unit has received phone calls from the public regarding Harris' whereabouts whose wanted for allegedly killing 30-year-old Marqus Bowden during a drive-by shooting.

Bowden was standing in his front yard at his home located at Betjeman and Cusseta Roads when he was gunned down.



"It was believed that Harris was retaliating against someone at that address not related to Bowden," said Lt. John McMichael.



Detectives also want to caution the community about approaching Harris if they see him.



"We ask that you call us. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by anyone," added McMichael.



Harris is also wanted in an aggravated assault in January, according to police. In that incident, a bullets riddled a vehicle while occupied. The driver was not hurt. Harris is believed to have been the triggerman.



If you see or know anything about Demartre Harris call police at 706-653-3400.

