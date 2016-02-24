GA miracle child and teen pop star team up for Children's Miracle Network

Children from across the country are coming together to raise awareness for the Children's Miracle Network, including one seven year old from Georgia who survived extensive injuries from a car accident.

Maybe it was the camera, or maybe it was sitting next to teen music sensation Alli Simpson, "He's a little shy," Simpson said.

But seven-year-old Taylor is letting his new friend and father Don do the talking and it's quite a story to tell.



"He sustained a whole lot of injuries to his abdomen area, and I think if it wasn't for us getting him up to Macon to the Children's hospital where the Children's Miracle network is, I don't think he would be here right now," said Taylor's father Don.



Taylor was just five years old when a car crash left his little body with life threatening intestinal injuries. It was touch and go for some time, but expert doctors and the latest technologies were able to pull him through. Now Taylor, fellow miracle children, and celebrities alike are working to bring in money to continue funding similar care for other kids.



"Meeting all the beautiful miracle kids is such an inspiration to me, and a lot of the time they're constantly inspiring me and keeping me positive, cause it's amazing to see how positive, and energetic, and how happy they really can be knowing what they've been through," said Simpson.



The Valley has been generous to the cause, with the popular Scott's Miracle Riders bringing in more than a million dollars to help kids at the Columbus Children's Hospital. However, now that the annual ride has come to an end, it may take more campaigning by kids like Taylor.

Within the Children's Miracle Network organization there is about 10 million kids that are treated at 170 member hospitals each year, all thanks to generous donors. You can click here if you want to get involved.

