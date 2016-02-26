Early voting for presidential primaries ends in Muscogee Co.

If you haven't already cast your ballot before the primaries, time is up for advance voting in Muscogee County.

Voters will now wait four more days to take part in Super Tuesday.

In the race for the White House, 12 states and one U.S. territory will vote on March 1. Georgia has the second most delegates up for grabs with 116 for democrats and 76 for republicans. Voters in Muscogee County were casting ballots until the last minute Friday.

"Well you know you people can't complain if they don't vote. You can't put anybody in office if you and not pressing the button saying who you want to vote for," said Jeanette James, election technician at the voter registration office in Columbus.

James says so far, the crowds have exceeded expectations.

"It's been a zoo today. The line has gone from the room out into the lobby all day," said James.

The last-minute crowd at the city services center was for advance voting in person, advance absentee ballot and advance by military voting online.

"My father is a disabled veteran and I had to turn in his absentee ballot to make sure things are great for him," said Dr. Precious Evans, voter.

Evans also made sure the rest of the people in her family were prepared to go to the polls and vote.

"I wanted to make sure they are all registered voters because it's important they do their civic duties," said Evans.

Those 500 who received absentee ballots by mail have until Tuesday to get them back to the elections office.

Two of the precinct locations in Muscogee County have changed. Blackmon Road Middle School regulars will now be voting at the Salvation Army on Warm Springs, while those who normally vote at Northside Baptist will now do so at Columbus Tech on Manchester Parkway.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.