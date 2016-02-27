Russell Co. nonprofit provides free prom dresses to high school teens

Prom season for many in the Valley is just a few weeks away.

A Russell County nonprofit is making sure teen girls are prepared for their special night.

BeYond Expectations Community Outreach held their 4th annual Butterfly Dreams Prom Dress Giveaway at Oliver Elementary in Seale, Alabama on Saturday. The 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization says the goal of the prom dress giveaway is to increase self confidence and inner beauty of all the teens participants.

"I think it was a good event and I didn't have to go searching. I weighed out my options," said Jenasses Thigpen a senior at Russell County High School.

About 50 girls from Russell County and Phenix City were able to pick out of 300 free dresses to wear to prom this spring. The Butterfly Dreams Prom Dress Giveaway helps disadvantage teens get to prom for free without worrying about extra expenses.

"It's helping a lot because everywhere I went looking they want like $400 for their prom dresses," said Jazmine Pettus, a Russell County High School senior.

The girls were also able listen to motivational speakers. Virginia College students provided free makeovers complete with makeup, hair, shoes and accessories.

"We have a lot of issues and obstacles in community with our teens right now. I feel that it's important to reach out to our young ladies to let them know they are not just beautiful on the outside but on the inside," said Cynthia McKinney, founder and executive director of BeYond Expectations Community Outreach.

By the end of the event, more than 40 high school girls left with a new dress of their own.

Miss Black Teen Alabama – U.S. Ambassador, Diamond Jackson also made a special appearance and spoke to the teens about embracing their inner beauty.

BeYond Expectation Community Outreach serves Russell County, Alabama with food and clothing assistance and several other resources in the community.

You can contact the organization at 334-520-7774

