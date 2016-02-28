CPD issues arrest warrant for Columbus man in death of Marquis Brown

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has issued an arrest warrant in the death of Marquis Brown, who died following a fight outside of Outlaws Saloon in January.

According to the Columbus Police Department, James Eric Perkins, 48, will be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Brown's family held a press conference in Columbus on Monday at 11:30 a.m. MOBILE USERS: You can view the press conference by clicking here.

Brown died of his injuries stemming from a fight in the parking lot near Outlaws Saloon, located at 6499 Veterans Parkway, in the early morning hours of Jan. 31.

Perkins is currently in custody in another Georgia county on unrelated charges. That county's sheriff's department has been given a copy of our arrest warrant and as soon as possible Perkins will be returned to Columbus to answer for this charge.



A preliminary hearing will be scheduled when Perkins returns to Columbus.

