Local organization feeds the homeless in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Salem, Alabama native and his organization are out in the community doing good deeds.

Jroc Harley is the organizer, passing out hot meals to the homeless on Third Ave. in Columbus.Harley is a boxer who wants to help others here in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“We all see the shootings and all of this so we wanted to report something positive. Cause we all ain't out here selling dope. We all ain't out here shooting each other. We just trying to make the Tri-City better.”

Amelia Anderson, Vice-President of Team Harley says, "It's a lot of people out here that needs help and it's good to get that help from the community.”

Team Harley also does event like this in LaGrange, Opelika, and Phenix City.Team Harley consists of Friends, family, supporters and music artists from the record label Team Harley entertainment.

