Collins says he's ready to bring fundamental fairness to Russell Co. District judge seat

In Russell County, Incumbent District Judge Buster Landreau was defeated by newcomer Zack Collins for Place 1 in Tuesday night's election.

This is the only race in Russell County where the incumbent did not win.

This was Zack Collins' first time running for election in Russell County. In District Court Place 1, he will oversee family and juvenile court, divorces, custody and domestic cases.

"People need to be treated equally, and a judge has to have the right disposition when disposing of cases. Certainly want to make sure people leave the courtroom feeling like they have been treated with respect and dignity even if they didn't get the outcome they desired," said Collins.

Collins has 13 years of law practice and is licensed in Alabama and Georgia. He currently practice in areas of juvenile, family court and personal injury and criminal defense.

He says he is proud of his grassroots campaign and the outcome of the election, ad says he hopes to bring fundamental fairness to the district court bench when he takes office next year.

"People were letting us know they were supportive when they went inside the box. One of the important things I want people to know about this particular race was that is was not about race. We believe we touched so many people in Russell County. We are ready to make a difference and embrace the change that is about to occur," Collins said.

Collins will still need to go through the general election in November. He hopes to be officially sworn in office in January 2017.

We reached out to Buster Landreau for comment but so far we have not received a response. He did however post a comment thanking his supporters on his Facebook page.

