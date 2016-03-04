'Clown' arrested for smoking meth at GA Waffle House

ATHENS, GA (WTVM) - A man dressed as a clown was not amusing to police who arrested him for allegedly doing drugs at a Georgia Waffle House according to Athens-Clarke County police report.

On March 1, police responded to a Waffle House in Athens after 4 a.m. when employees claimed a man with red hair and dressed as a clown locked himself in the restaurant's bathroom.

The man was later identified as Jacob Worthington, 25, of Gainsville, GA. Worthington, who the report indicates told police he had a knife when asked about any weapons, had to be unlocked from the bathroom by an employee.

Police escorted Worthington out of the bathroom, and he claimed ownership of a glass pipe on a counter. Waffle House employees said he smoked meth with the pipe before he locked himself in the bathroom.

When he was searched, police found LSD wrapped in foil and rolling papers. In the booth he was sitting in, a jar with mushrooms, a jar with weed, a digital scale and a gold keepsake box with more weed and an unidentifiable white powder inside of a backpack he claimed as his own.

The jester was arrested and charged with marijuana possession with the intent to distribute, possession of narcotics, and possession of schedule I and II narcotics and possession of drug-related objects.

A December 2009 article from the Gainsville (GA) Times showed Worthington as a member of the 310th Psychological Operations Company, once-based out of Fort Gillem. The article reflected about his time while on leave from a deployment in Afghanistan.

Worthington is still in the Athens-Clarke County Jail on an $10,000 bond.

