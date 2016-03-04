CSU students test simulated drinking and driving

You may not want to admit it, but nearly 30 million people in the U.S. have admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol.

On Friday, Columbus State University students found out just how badly an intoxicated ride could end.

"Everything is really slow motion, it's like a delayed reaction," said CSU freshman Daniel Hernandez.

Add questions from a nosy reporter and Hernandez didn't stand a chance.

"It was really scary because when you were going you started drifting off a little bit, even if you do a minor turn, if you tried to hard turn it it just messed you up. It was really inevitable to crash into something," said Hernandez.



On Friday dozens of students like Hernandez took a spin at the Arrive Alive simulator where you could pick experiencing drunk or distracted driving.

A car was rigged with sensors on the steering wheel and pedals- and when you finished more likely than not a big ticket was waiting for you.



"If we get in a car wreck like that, it was a simple mistake but at the same time it can cost you a lot and cost you in the future," said Hernandez.

"Besides breaking your bank, your insurance, car insurance and your reputation, you know it's a bad thing. It's a stigma you'll be carrying around for a long time," said Patrick Sheehy with the Arrive Alive tour.

News Leader 9's Emilie Arroyo decided to give it ago to see if it was hard as these students claimed. The simulator tech programmed the car to drive as a person would with a 0.081 blood alcohol content. That's just 0.001 higher than the legal limit.

Most accidents happen between 0.06 and 0.10 when people choose to drive after feeling only "buzzed."

Emilie crashed and received a ticket which included swerving, driving too slow, going off the road and on the wrong side of it, and running into things.

Some people who do the simulation end up killing people, which is a reality for the 28 people who die daily in the US as a result of drunk driving crashes.



The latest research also shows more than one million drivers are arrested each year for driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.

