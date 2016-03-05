LaGrange community supports 'Ride for Gracie' to raise money for cancer

The LaGrange community is supporting one young cancer fighter.



Gracie Atkinson is only 8 years old and she was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer in February. Gracie's mother Summer Smith says Gracie experienced so much pain where she couldn't walk. She knew it was something more so she pushed for more tests and that's when they found a tumor.



As a way to help, supporters have organized the ride for Gracie on Saturday. People can pay $25 to ride in a 13 mile motorcade. At the end of the motorcade there will be food music and games and a bounce house for kids. All the money raised will help pay for the rising cost of Gracie’s medical treatment.

Salon J, which is Gracie's grandmother's beauty salon, has become the headquarters for the mission to raise money and awareness for Gracie’s aggressive form of cancer. The salon is where supporters can buy T-shirts and sign up for the “Ride for Gracie”. This event is sponsored by the Troup County Motorcycle Coalition.



Fundraiser organizer Bridget Cosper says local businesses and the community have donated everything needed for the ride. This means the family of Gracie did not have to spend any money out of pocket to host a fundraiser.

Cosper also says it touches her heart to see how everyone comes out and does for the community. As support for Gracie continues to grow out of the LaGrange area, donations and support are pouring in from Alabama and as far away as Roanoke Virginia.

The ride starts at 11 a.m. at the Diverse Power Parking Lot and ends at 56 Long Cane Access Road in Lagrange. The $25 donation includes one passenger and two food plates. Entry for those not riding will be $10 at 56 Long Cane Access Road.

For additional information contact Bridget Cosper at 706-302-8837.



