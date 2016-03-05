Columbus students gear up for robotics competition

From welding to complex programming, a group of high school robotics enthusiast do it all. On Saturday the group spent the afternoon showing the community their skills.

Students involved with the Columbus Space Program are gearing up for a robotics competition next week where they will complete obstacles with their home-made robot, and hopefully bring home a victory for the Valley. The high schoolers do it all, and their robot is made from scratch, by them.

One of the students involved tells News Leader 9 their team has a 100 percent college bound rate, and some alumni of their group are at Ivy League universities. They say technology and robotics are the wave of the future and encourage everyone to get involved.

"The time that we live in right now, it's a very technology based society and so we are looking for more engineers and by doing this it can really help people learn that they want to do this," said Hallie Richardson, a student with the group.



The competition will kick off next Friday at the Civic Center.

