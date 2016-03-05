CSU students help local veteran with home improvements

With the sun beating down Saturday morning, dozens of Columbus State University students partnered with The House of Heroes organization and Headquarter Nissan to help a local veteran.

"We got here at 9:00 this morning and we will leave when we're done," said Katie Holbrook, a CSU honor student.



Their support and muscles were strong Saturday morning. From lifting old furniture into a dumpster to building a deck rail, the CSU honor students were all in.

"We want to make sure that they give back to the community, and also be leaders in serving the community once they graduate from the university," said Dr.Cindy Ticknor, Dean of the CSU Honors College, as she explained the importance of community service to a college education.



The local House of Heroes chapter finds volunteers and resources to give back to the heroes in our area even if it's hard for them to accept the title "Hero," and sometimes even harder to accept the helping hands.

"They say there's a million programs out there, and I'm sure there is, but sometimes we don't take advantage of it because it's like a hand out for something that we did for you willingly," said former Sergeant Laurent DeBrossard.

"I'm pretty glad he's my dad, he's amazing," said Zaniya DeBrossard, the honoree veteran's daughter.



DeBrossard served in the Army for 14 years- serving multiple tours during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, but now DeBrossard can take the time to relax with family.

"This has been a new beginning for us, especially cleaning out our garage, so we can have more people inside the garage area, and as well as the deck area that they're doing today, we are grateful for that," said DeBrossard's wife Mattie DeBrossard.



"I appreciate everything that you guys have done for my family, for our home, and like I said, I'm overwhelmed," said the former Sergeant.

The DeBrossard family adds that Saturday's act of kindness has inspired them to volunteer for future House of Heroes projects to give back as well.

Copyright WTVM 2016. All rights reserved.