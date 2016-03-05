Columbus man dies following bicycle accident on Victory Dr.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Muscogee County Coroner confirmed a man has died following an accident on Victory Drive and Benning Road that happened on Feb. 23.

54-year-old Darrell Dean was involved in a bicycle accident and pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center on Saturday at 1 a.m.

The cause of death was an accidental death due to blunt force trauma.

