Columbus man dies following bicycle accident on Victory Dr. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus man dies following bicycle accident on Victory Dr.

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Muscogee County Coroner confirmed a man has died following an accident on Victory Drive and Benning Road that happened on Feb. 23. 

54-year-old Darrell Dean was involved in a bicycle accident and pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center on Saturday at 1 a.m.

The cause of death was an accidental death due to blunt force trauma. 

Copyright 2016 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly