Report: 5-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning to announce retirement on Monday

Denver Broncos’ Peyton Manning holds up the trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(WTVM) - In an announcement made on Sunday, one of the NFL's best quarterbacks is set to announce his retirement in Monday.

ESPN's senior NFL reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, 39, will announce his retirement, ending an 18-year NFL career with two different teams.

Filed to ESPN: Five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning will announce his retirement Monday in Denver per source familiar with the QB's decision — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 6, 2016

The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback will end a storied career with a myriad of NFL records, including most touchdowns and passing yards all-time.

Drafted as the number 1 pick overall in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, Manning became a prolific passer, passing 399 of his 539 touchdown passes as the Colts quarterback. He was a member of the Colts organization until 2011, when he was released following four neck surgeries that slidelined him for an entire year.

Manning signed with the Denver Broncos in 2011, leading the team to two Super Bowls and winning one at Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers 24-10.

Manning's career statistics and highlights, per NFL.com:

Indianapolis Colts all-time leader (career wins, passing touchdowns, pass attempts, pass completions, passing yards)

NFL all-time leader in career touchdown passes and passing yards

Passing attempts: 9,380

Passing completions: 6,125

Percentage: 65.3

Touchdowns to interceptions: 539–251

Passing yards: 71,940

Passer rating: 96.5

2× Super Bowl champion (XLI, 50)

Super Bowl MVP (XLI)

4× AFC champion (2006, 2009, 2013, 2015)

5× AP NFL MVP (2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013)

14× Pro Bowl (1999, 2000, 2002–2010,2012–2014)

7× First-team All-Pro (2003–2005, 2008, 2009,2012, 2013)

AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year (2012)

4× NFL passing touchdown leader (2000, 2004, 2006, 2013)

3x NFL passing yards leader (2000, 2003, 2013)

From Peyton Manning's first NFL passing TD to his last. pic.twitter.com/2AJLSSNFNa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 6, 2016

The announcement comes nearly a month after Super Bowl 50, when Manning became the oldest quarterback to lead his team to the NFL's biggest game and win. The official announcement will come on Monday at 1 p.m. EST in Denver.

The Denver Broncos have confirmed Manning's retirement, and the teams executive vice president, general manager and Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway has released a statement, saying:

When you look at everything Peyton has accomplished as a player and person, it’s easy to see how fortunate we’ve been to have him on our team. Peyton was everything that we thought he was and even more—not only for the football team but in the community. There’s no question that his work ethic is what made him into one of the great quarterbacks of all time. All the film study Peyton did and the process that he went through with game planning and understanding what the other teams did was second-to-none. Peyton was a player that guys wanted to play with. That made us better as a team, and I’m thrilled that we were able to win a championship in his final year. Peyton won a lot of awards and set a lot of records, but to me, what he helped our team accomplish during the last four years is what stands out the most. I’m very thankful Peyton chose to play for the Denver Broncos, and I congratulate him on his Hall of Fame career.

Manning's career has been noted for his extreme work ethic and drive, and has been admired by fellow players, coaches and fans alike, but has not been without controversy.

As a student-athlete at the University of Tennessee in 1996, a female trainer named Jamie Naughright filed suit against the University of Tennessee, alleging sexual harassment. Among those allegations, Naughright said that Manning put his genitals in her face while she was treating him in the university's athletic facilities.

The claims came during a 1996 lawsuit where Naughright claimed the University of Tennessee's athletic department hosted a "hostile sexual environment." Manning claimed that he was "mooning" another student-athlete.

In the following years, Manning and Naughright have been involved in litigation based on Manning's comments on the incident, including saying Naughright had "a vulgar mouth" in a 2000 book entitled Manning written by Manning, his father, Archie, and the writer John Underwood.

