Vivian Creighton Bishop announces re-election bid for Municipal - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Vivian Creighton Bishop announces re-election bid for Municipal Court Clerk

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Muscogee County Municipal Court Clerk Vivian Creighton Bishop announced her bid for re-election during a rally Saturday afternoon in Columbus.  

Supporters of "Friends of Vivian Bishop" gathered at Phenix Food Locker on St. Mary’s Road as Bishop made her desire known to lead the office for another four year term.

“I am hoping to energize the community and remind them of how important it is to get out to vote and to especially to get out and vote for me. I am serving my 23rd year in the office of Municipal Court. I have made various improvements to accommodate the citizens of this community. I have a wonderful staff and we want to stay there and continue to serve this community the way we have,” stated Bishop.

Sylvia Hudson has also announced her candidacy to run against Bishop. 

