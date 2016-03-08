D.A.s question forensics in Columbus murder trial

More than nine witnesses took the stand Thursday with testimonies detailing the 72 hour crime spree that ended in the horrific murder of David Scott. Scott, 34, was shot and killed on Sept. 19, 2014 at the intersection of 7th Street and Coolidge Ave.

A Columbus trial heats up as a key witness took the stand Friday afternoon, testifying about evidence recovered from her apartment that may link one of the four suspects on trial for murder.

A Columbus man who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter took the stand Monday morning testifying against four other men who he claims were also involved in the 2013 homicide. David Scott, 34, was driving on 7th and Coolidge Ave when a group of men shot into his car more than 30 times. Christopher Whitaker, Chri

Defense attorneys in a Columbus murder trial revealed errors in the police investigation of a 2013 homicide in court on Tuesday, March 8.

Four men are facing multiple charges including murder for the death of 24-year-old David Scott.



The state called a fingerprint expert to the stand Tuesday morning, who confirmed the fingerprints found on the hood of the white impala Scott was driving at the time he was shot and killed.

The prints did not belong to defendants Christopher Whitaker, Christopher Pender, Tyrequiss Wells or Donald Fair.



During cross examination, two of the defense attorneys questioned the thoroughness of the witness’ investigation.



The defense asked if forensic testing was done on other pieces of evidence that were recovered from the crime scene, like a cloth on the hood of the car or hair from the baseball chat found on the ground.

The fingerprint expert said he wasn’t sure because the detectives are typically responsible for that.



“The weapon that was located in the bushes, was that tested for fingerprints?” asked Susan Henderson, Pender's defense attorney.



“I don’t believe it was because of the circumstances behind the weapon being there,” said the State's witness.



Henderson asked the fingerprint expert if detectives were required to wear gloves while handling evidence, and presented a photograph where an officer was holding a bullet without gloves.



There was also a pink lighter recovered from the crime scene.



“I can’t remember if this one was processed,” said the fingerprint expert.



The state also presented video of the crime scene giving the jury a close up look at the 38 shell casings from four different weapons that were recovered from the crime scene.



We're told that the trial could last another week. We will continue following this story and update it as more information becomes available.

